Beau Hossler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 28th at 9 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, Doug Ghim, James Hahn, Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Brian Stuard, Akshay Bhatia, and Tim Wilkinson are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hossler had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Hossler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hossler at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hossler's 85 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hossler had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.