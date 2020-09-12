In his third round at the Safeway Open, Austin Cook hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 56th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Cook's 126 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Cook's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 40 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.