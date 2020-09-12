-
Anirban Lahiri posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Anirban Lahiri hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Lahiri finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Anirban Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Lahiri had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Lahiri hit his 273 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.
