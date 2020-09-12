-
Andy Zhang shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andy Zhang rolls in birdie putt at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Andy Zhang sinks a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
Andy Zhang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 38th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, Jason Dufner, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 240-yard par-3 second green, Zhang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zhang at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zhang had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Zhang's 76 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
