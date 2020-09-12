In his third round at the Safeway Open, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 34th at 9 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Kevin Streelman, and Tim Wilkinson are tied for 6th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Putnam hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Putnam's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.