In his third round at the Safeway Open, Akshay Bhatia hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Bhatia finished his round tied for 5th at 12 under with Cameron Percy, Doug Ghim, Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, D.J. Trahan, and Tim Wilkinson; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; and Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 13 under.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Bhatia hit a tee shot 248 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Bhatia chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bhatia to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bhatia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bhatia's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 5 under for the round.

Bhatia got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bhatia to 4 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Bhatia chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 5 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Bhatia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Bhatia at 6 under for the round.