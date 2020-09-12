-
Adam Schenk shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 55th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Schenk's 84 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Schenk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at even for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
