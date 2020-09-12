Zack Sucher hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sucher finished his day tied for 86th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Sucher reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Sucher had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Sucher chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Sucher got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sucher to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Sucher had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Sucher's his second shot went 32 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sucher reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to 4 under for the round.