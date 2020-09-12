-
-
Zac Blair shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
Zac Blair hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 69th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Blair missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Blair to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Blair hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Blair chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Blair's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.