Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Xinjun Zhang in the second round at the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Zhang finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Xinjun Zhang hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xinjun Zhang to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Zhang hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Zhang to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Zhang's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.
Zhang hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 5 under for the round.
