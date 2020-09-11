Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 76th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Doug Ghim, James Hahn, Harry Higgs, and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Clark's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Clark got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Clark had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

Clark hit his drive 368 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 18th. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.