In his second round at the Safeway Open, William McGirt hit 6 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

William McGirt got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving William McGirt to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, McGirt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McGirt's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, McGirt had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, McGirt got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing McGirt to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, McGirt hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.