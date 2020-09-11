-
Will Gordon shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Will Gordon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gordon hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Gordon's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Gordon had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gordon hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.
