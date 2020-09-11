Will Gordon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gordon hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Gordon's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Gordon had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gordon hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.