Wesley Bryan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Bryan had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bryan's 114 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

Bryan his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bryan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bryan had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Bryan chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Bryan's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 109 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bryan's 156 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.