Wes Roach hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Roach finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Roach chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Roach had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Roach had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Roach's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Roach went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Roach to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Roach to 3 under for the round.