In his second round at the Safeway Open, Vincent Whaley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Whaley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Whaley at 1 under for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Whaley hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

Whaley his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Whaley his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Whaley's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Whaley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Whaley had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.