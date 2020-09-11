-
-
Tyler McCumber shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Tyler McCumber hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 106th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 third, McCumber's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.