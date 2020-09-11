In his second round at the Safeway Open, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 118th at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Duncan's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Duncan chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Duncan's tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Duncan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 1 over for the round.