Troy Merritt delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Troy Merritt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 81st at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 17th, Troy Merritt's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Merritt chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 6 under for the round.
