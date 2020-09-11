-
Tom Hoge putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge birdies No. 6 at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Tom Hoge hits his 114-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his round tied for 7th at 10 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Tom Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hoge's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
