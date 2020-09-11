  • Tom Hoge putts well in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Tom Hoge hits his 114-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
