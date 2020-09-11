  • Tim Wilkinson shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Tim Wilkinson sinks a 20-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Tim Wilkinson jars 20-footer for birdie at Safeway Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Tim Wilkinson sinks a 20-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 11th hole.