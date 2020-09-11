-
Tim Wilkinson shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tim Wilkinson jars 20-footer for birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Tim Wilkinson sinks a 20-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Tim Wilkinson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his round tied for 11th at 9 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Wilkinson hit his 220 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.
Wilkinson his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Wilkinson hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.
