Ted Potter, Jr. hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 66th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Potter, Jr.'s 137 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Potter, Jr. to 5 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Potter, Jr. hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

Potter, Jr. missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 33 yards for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.