Talor Gooch shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Talor Gooch hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Gooch got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gooch hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gooch at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Gooch hit his 190 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
