Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
Highlights
Stewart Cink sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 2 at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Stewart Cink makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
Stewart Cink hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 23rd at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cink hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
