Si Woo Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Kim finished his round tied for 11th at 9 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Si Woo Kim had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kim hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.