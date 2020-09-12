  • Si Woo Kim delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Si Woo Kim makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim birdies No. 15 in Round 2 at Safeway Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Si Woo Kim makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.