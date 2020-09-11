-
Shintaro Ban putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Shintaro Ban hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ban finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Shintaro Ban reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shintaro Ban to 1 under for the round.
Ban got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ban to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Ban chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ban at even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Ban's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ban to 1 under for the round.
