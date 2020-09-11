In his second round at the Safeway Open, Shawn Stefani hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Stefani finished his round tied for 151st at 6 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 10 under.

Stefani got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Stefani's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Stefani got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Stefani to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Stefani hit his 91 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stefani to even for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Stefani's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Stefani had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stefani to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stefani hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stefani at 1 over for the round.