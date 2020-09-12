-
-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Shane Lowry birdies No. 9 at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Shane Lowry hits his 107-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Shane Lowry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 78th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.
Lowry's tee shot went 242 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 139 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 38 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.