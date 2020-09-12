-
Sergio Garcia shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia sinks 17-footer for birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sergio Garcia drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Sergio Garcia hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 81st at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Garcia hit an approach shot from 243 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
