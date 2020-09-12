In his second round at the Safeway Open, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 17th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Straka hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Straka's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Straka had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Straka's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Straka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 6 under for the round.