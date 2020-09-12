-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastian Cappelen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 101st at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Cappelen had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to even for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
