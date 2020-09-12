-
Sean O'Hair shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sean O'Hair hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 74th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, O'Hair had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, O'Hair hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
