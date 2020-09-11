Seamus Power hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Power finished his round tied for 131st at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Seamus Power's tee shot went 154 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Power's tee shot went 287 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 133 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to 3 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Power chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Power chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.