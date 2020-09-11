Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 104th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Stallings hit his 97 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Stallings's tee shot went 160 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.