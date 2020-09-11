  • Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Scott Stallings drains a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 15th hole.
    Scott Stallings sinks 19-footer for birdie at Safeway Open

