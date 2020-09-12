Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 106th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Piercy's tee shot went 153 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Piercy had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Piercy's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.