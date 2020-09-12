In his second round at the Safeway Open, Scott Harrington hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Harrington missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Harrington hit his 251 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Harrington got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Harrington's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Harrington had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 4 under for the round.

Harrington tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 3 under for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 under for the round.