Scott Brown shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Scott Brown hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 89th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
After a 227 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Brown chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Brown hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
Brown got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to even for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Brown chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.
