In his second round at the Safeway Open, Sangmoon Bae hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bae finished his round tied for 135th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Bae's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Bae got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.

Bae got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to 3 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Bae hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bae at 4 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bae reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 3 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 2 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bae to 3 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Bae hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Bae to 3 over for the round.

Bae hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Bae to 4 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Bae chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bae to 5 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Bae chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 4 over for the round.