Strong putting brings Sam Ryder an even-par round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 109th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Sam Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.
Ryder his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
