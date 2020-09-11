In his second round at the Safeway Open, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 12th, Sam Burns's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Burns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Burns had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Burns's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 7 under for the round.