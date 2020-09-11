Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 36th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Theegala's tee shot went 154 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, Theegala missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Theegala had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Theegala's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.