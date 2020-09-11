-
Ryan Brehm shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Ryan Brehm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Brehm hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Brehm to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Brehm chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Brehm's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.
