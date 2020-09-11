-
Ryan Blaum putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
Ryan Blaum hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Blaum finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryan Blaum had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryan Blaum to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Blaum's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Blaum had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Blaum hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Blaum reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 5 under for the round.
