Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 106th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.
