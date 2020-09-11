-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Russell Knox in the second round at the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Russell Knox sinks 17-foot birdie putt at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Russell Knox drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Knox finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Cameron Percy; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; and Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Russell Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Knox hit his 106 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.