In his second round at the Safeway Open, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his round tied for 42nd at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Roger Sloan got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roger Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Sloan's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

Sloan missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Sloan hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.