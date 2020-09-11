Roberto Castro hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Castro finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Castro hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Castro to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Castro had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Castro to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Castro had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Castro to 1 under for the round.

Castro missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 28 yards for birdie. This moved Castro to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Castro's 78 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Castro to 3 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Castro's tee shot went 153 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Castro had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Castro to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Castro had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Castro to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Castro hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Castro to 1 under for the round.