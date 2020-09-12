Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 118th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Streb had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Streb hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.

Streb hit his tee shot 280 yards to the fairway bunker on the 375-yard par-4 17th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.