In his second round at the Safeway Open, Robby Shelton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Shelton his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 92 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Shelton hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Shelton to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

Shelton tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.