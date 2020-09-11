-
Rob Oppenheim delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rob Oppenheim gets up-and-down for birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Rob Oppenheim gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Rob Oppenheim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 6th at 10 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Rob Oppenheim hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Oppenheim hit his 90 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Oppenheim's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 5 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 6 under for the round.
